Lafayette Wrestling completes historic year

LAFAYETTE – Since eighth grade, Lafayette senior Tommy Hagan wanted one thing.

“To be a state champion,” Hagan said.

The Lancers last state wrestling champion was back in 2004, when then junior Brian Sanguinet won in the 130-pound class. Now a coach, Sanguinet hoped Hagan would take his place below his own name on the Lafayette Wrestling Wall of Fame.

“He’s been telling me since I was a freshman,” Hagan said. “His sole goal is to replace his name up on the board up there.”

Coach Sanguinet was a great example to follow, but so was Hagan’s teammate.

Lafayette senior Faith Cole came into the 2022 season with a perfect record, including three state championship. A fourth would make her just the fourth athlete in Missouri history to complete a perfect career.

She dominated, achieving the historic feat, but her intentions go far beyond the mat.

“It makes me more than excited, because I know I’m going to be an example for girls wrestling,” Cole said. “I want more girls on the mat. I want to see the little leaguers and high schoolers coming out for wrestling just because they saw one girl wrestling and thought it was cool.”

And this state meet, she was joined by fellow Lancer Wrestler Tommy Hagan atop the podium.

“I just watched the clock and waited for it to run out, and that’s when I realized I was a state champion,” Hagan said. “I looked up at my dad, saw him celebrating, saw all my friends there, family, teammates and coaches. It was a surreal moment.”

A champion in the 220-pound class, Hagan accomplished his dream, and Coach Sanguinet was the one to give him his trophy atop the podium.

The Lancers completed the 2022 season with two historic champions, which will be forever remembered in the halls of Lafayette High School.