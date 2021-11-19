Lift For Life comeback comes up short, Lutheran St. Charles advances to state semis

ST. LOUIS–A spot in the Class 2 state semifinals was on the line Friday night in a featured matchup on the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone as 9-2 Lutheran St. Charles faced 8-4 Lift For Life.

Lutheran South’s Aaron Coffee with the pass to Michael Parr Jr. for a 45 yard touchdown.

Later, it was Lift For Life’s Avion Bass, connecting with Charles Bass, Jr. for a 75 yard score.

You knew Stanford commit Arlen Harris Jr. would be heard from for Lutheran South, with the 2 yard touchdown.

We got ourselves a game.

Lift for Life cuts the lead to 42-36 with 11:48 left in regulation pic.twitter.com/eQfrpIRztP — Paul Halfacre (@pHalfacre_STL) November 20, 2021

Lutheran built a big lead and Lift For Life ate away at it in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars won 49-36. Lutheran St. Charles now awaits tomorrow’s winner between Lafayette County and Bowling Green.