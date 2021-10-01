Lindbergh goes to 5-1 with win over Northwest

CEDAR HILL, Mo- Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX takes us to Cedar Hill, where Northwest (2-3) hosted 4-1 Lindbergh in a game featured on the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone.

The Flyers with the ball, Jake Hinlo rumbles 12 yards for a first down. On the next play, Lindbergh QB Owen Norman finds William Stockman for a 25 yard gain. The drive hit paydirt when Norman found Andrew Politte for a 16 yard TD pass to make it 14-0 Flyers.

All Flyers this Friday, with Lindbergh getting the 35-7 win over the Lions.