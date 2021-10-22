Lindbergh overwhelms Hazelwood West in regular season finale

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Hazelwood West visited Lindbergh Friday night in the last week of the regular season for a featured matchup in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone. Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was there to provide us the action.
The host Flyers with the ball, Owen Norman finds Andrew Poleet for 24 yards. Then on the next play, Norman connects with William Stockmann for 19 yards. One play later, it’s Jake Hnilo’s turn, finding the endzone to make it 14-0….Lindbergh would win big over Hazelwood West 56-14.