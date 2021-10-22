Lutheran South inches past Windsor on game’s final play

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Windsor traveled to South St. Louis County to face Lutheran South Friday night for a featured game in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone, with video courtesy of Bommarito Automotive SKYFOX.

It was a defensive battle! Right before halftime, Windsor’s Nolan Hirth will keep it and Lutheran South’s William Hacket corals him at the one yard line as the horn sounded.

In the second half, Hirth looks for the open man but Mitchell Craig-Meyer gets the interception for Lutheran South.

On the next drive, Hirth again looking to keep it but South’s Charles Helt is in his face and brings him down for the 10 yard loss.

A Lutheran South touchdown on the final play of the game seals it for the home team, 19-18 Lancers.