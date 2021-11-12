Lutheran St. Charles pitches the shutout in district title win over Duchesne

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo–The Verlo Mattress Prep Zone spent part of District Championship Friday night in St. Charles County, where Duchesne visited Lutheran St. Charles, with highlights courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX in a matchup of 8-2 teams.

Duchesne was back to punt, but Lutheran St. Charles’ Clyde Clark gets the block and the ball. Then you just hand it off to Stanford commit Arlen Harris, Jr. to do the rest. He dives in for a three yard score.

All Lutheran St. Charles in the 42-0 win. They advance to face Lift For Life in the state quarterfinals next week.