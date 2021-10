KIRKWOOD, Mo–The Marquette Mustangs traveled to Kirkwood to face the Pioneers in a game featured Friday night in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone.

Darius Jones found the endzone for the Pioneers, scoring on a 4 yard run.

Later, it was Marquette WB Jack Ahlbrand, looking to pass, but instead, sees running room and wide open spaces, taking it 50 yards for the Mustangs. Then, he finds Gavin Marsh in the air for 25 yards and the score.

The Mustangs go on the road with a big win, 34-14 over Kirkwood.