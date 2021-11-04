Matt Buha out as Webster Groves head football coach

ST. LOUIS–When the Webster Groves Statesman face off against the Kirkwood Pioneers in the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Day Game, the team will do so with an interim head coach.

The school announced Thursday that Matt Buha has resigned as head coach and will also resign his teaching duties at the end of the academic year.

Buha, who came to Webster Groves after five years at MICDS, was 0-12 in two seasons, including a COVID-condensed 0-3 record in 2020. The rivalry game was not played last year due to the pandemic.

“I want to thank Coach Buha for his efforts in leading our football program through two very difficult seasons during the COVID pandemic,” Webster Groves Athletic Director Jerry Collins said in a written statement. “In his short time with us he was able to connect with our students and give them a positive experience playing football. I wish Coach Buha well as he moves on to his next endeavor.”

“Coaching and mentoring the young men in this football program has been a true highlight in my life; the relationships that we have created have changed me forever,” Buha said in the same news release.

Munir Prince, the De Smet Jesuit graduate who played at Notre Dame and Missouri before coaching stops that also included Missouri State, Drake and Pittsburg State, will serve as the interim head coach against Kirkwood. Prince is in his second year as an assistant activities director and assistant coach at Webster Groves.