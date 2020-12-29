McCormack reaches 500 career wins

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show. It features highlights of these high school basketball games.(boys): University City at Parkway North(boys): Whitfield at Vianney(boys): Lindbergh at Kirkwood(girls): Lindbergh at KirkwoodEarl Austin Jr., Sports Editor at the St. Louis American and area high school sports expert gave us a sneak peak at what to expect this coming high school basketball season.

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep show for Friday, December 11, 2020. It featured highlights of the boys high school basketball game between Lafayette and Howell. Jim Powers, local prep sports analyst broke down all of the big moments from tonight's local area high school basketball games.