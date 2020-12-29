McCormack reaches 500 career wins

Long time local high school basketball coach Bob McCormack reached a milestone in his career on Monday. When the Priory Ravens beat the Affton Cougars 62-37, it marked McCormack’s 500th career win. McCormack in his 29th season of coaching high school basketball in the St. Louis area began at Ladue High School in 1991. He has also coached at CBC and Priory, where he’s coached the past eight years. McCormack has one state championship, 1997 with CBC, a team that featured former NBA star Larry Hughes. McCormack thanked all of the players and assistant coaches along the way to help him reach this milestone.