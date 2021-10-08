Mt. Zion comes from behind, hands Collinsville first loss

COLLINSVILLE, Ill- The Collinsville Kahoks put their 6-0 record on the line Friday as they hosted Mt. Zion. Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over the scene in a featured game in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone.

We pick up action late in the second quarter….where a long Mt Zion pass downfield is incomplete, but the Kahoks get flagged for pass interference. A Mt. Zion field goal attempt was wide right and Collinsville went to the half with a 21-9 lead.

Mt. Zion cut the lead to 21-17 with a Tyson Evans keeper from three yards out. It was all Mt. Zion from there, 36-21 was the final.