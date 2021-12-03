Munir Prince gets recommendation as next Webster Groves Head Football Coach

ST. LOUIS–The Webster Groves Statesmen did not have to look far in the school’s search for a new head football coach.

The district announced Friday that it will recommend the Board of Education approve the hiring of Munir Prince to succeed Matt Buha, who announced his resignation after two seasons at the helm. Prince, a De Smet Jesuit graduate who played in college at Notre Dame and Missouri, served as interim head coach for the annual Turkey Day Game against rival Kirkwood. Prince has been an assistant the past two seasons.

“I’m humbled and honored to be the next Head Coach for Webster Groves High School,” Prince said in a news release Friday. “The game of football has the ability to not only teach life lessons but bring together entire communities. We have an opportunity to shape the future of our program’s student-athletes and I’m excited to give our players, community, and high school everything I have to consistently compete at a high level.”

Buha, who came to Webster Groves after five years at MICDS, was 0-12 in two seasons, including a COVID-condensed 0-3 record in 2020. He is also resigning his teaching position with the district, effective at the end of the academic year.

Prince came to Webster Groves after coaching stints at the college level including Missouri State, Drake and Pittsburg State.