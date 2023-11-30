ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis High School Champions League will kick off September of 2024.

The new in-season tournament will matchup the top programs across the St. Louis area in a european-like format. The St. Louis High School Champions League will feature 16 teams split evenly between four groups. Each group will play three games against each respective program with the group’s top team earning a spot in the final four.

St. Louis area soccer coaches Greg Koeller, Mike Gauvain and Terry Michler were approached by former St. Louis soccer standout Perry Van Der Beck about the competition.

“When I sat there, for the first 10 minutes, I said to myself ‘this is going to work’,” Van Der Beck said.

Van Der Beck understands the love for soccer across the St. Louis area, having played youth soccer at St. Thomas Aquinas before beginning his pro career with the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Now a Tampa Bay native, Van Der Beck has seen the league thrive in Florida for six years.

“You’re playing against competition that is at all levels. You’ve got [Class 3] schools playing against [Class 6] schools,” Van Der Beck explained. “And the [best] thing about this…. everything is free.”

Sixteen area programs have already been selected for the inagural season (see photo above) and girl’s soccer is expected to be introduced in the coming years.