O’Fallon muscles both sides of ball with shutout win over Belleville West

O’FALLON, Ill–Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over O’Fallon Township High School Friday for a featured matchup in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone as the winless Maroons visited the 4-2 Panthers.

O’Fallon’s Jeremiah Barrett recovers a bad West snap in the endzone, giving the Panthers a 14-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, deep in Maroon territory, O’Fallon pressure leads to a safety, making it 16-0.

But it wasn’t just the defense showing out for O’Fallon. Later it was QB Colt Michael going up top for 35 yards to Jalen Smith for the touchdown.

All Panthers tonight, 51-0 over Belleville West