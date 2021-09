The O’Fallon Panthers played their second straight Metro Catholic Conference opponent and had a much different result on the field Friday. One week after falling to CBC 49-2, the Panthers went on the road to Vianney and shut out the Griffins 58-0.

O’Fallon (2-1) returns to the Metro East for the team’s home opener next Friday against Edwardsville, while the Griffins will face a tough test on the road at CBC.