Parkway North moves to 2-0 with blowout win over McCluer North

Parkway North dominated both sides of the ball Friday against McCluer North in High School football. (Photo Credit: Parkway School District)

The Parkway North Vikings scored more than 50 points for the second straight week to start the 2021 season, moving to 2-0 with an 81-20 win over the McCluer North Comets in a game played at Parkway South Friday night.

Sophomore LB Anthony Thompson opened the scoring with a fumble recovery in the Comets’ endzone in the first quarter. He added two more fumble recoveries later in the half and added a sack.

Fellow Sophomore, RB Zyan Royal had three first-half touchdowns and more than 100 yards rushing on the ground for the Vikings at the half.

UP NEXT: Parkway North travels to Marquette to face the Mustangs next Friday night, while McCluer North Hosts Hazelwood East on Saturday September 11.