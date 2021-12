ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–The Verlo Mattress Prep Zone featured a matchup in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tip-Off Classic as the Parkway North girls basketball team hosted Parkway South Friday night.

Annalise Dorr with a long pass to find Alivia Mculla for the left-handed layup. Later North answers with a three pointer from Madison Adolphsen. But the Patriots could hit from outside too, as the ball made its way to Emma Hemlick for three.

The visitors come up with the win 51-28.