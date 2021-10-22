Parkway West wins on the road at Parkway North

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–It was a Parkway vs. Parkway battle in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone Friday night as the Longhorns traveled to take on the Vikings.
West QB Gannon Snyder with the pass to Trenton Livingston to start the second half. Then Snyder finds Trey Bell for the score.
The Vikings respond…Quaran Williams finds the gap but a flag gets in the way of the score. Later, it’s Zyan Royal with the ball, but Parker Cummins gets the strip. It was a close one early but Parkway West pulls away with the win