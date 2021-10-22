Pattonville gets senior night win over Hazelwood East

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo-The Hazelwood East Spartans traveled to Maryland Heights Friday night for a featured game in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone where they faced off against the Pattonville Pirates.

Pattonville doing business on the ground, including on a 35 yard kick return….On a Spartan fumble, Pirate defender Zion Bradsher closes the gap and down goes Spartan QB Mekhi Holmes.

Later it was Charles Johnson Jr. carrying it in for a Pattonville touchdown.

East was trying to hang in on defense….Marquise Harris breaking through the line for a sack with a little help from Jamorria Reed. Later, it was Holmes trying to make something happen, but Bradsher comes in with the big hit….DeAndre Rush Jr. picks it up as Pattonville gets the 27-12 win on Senior night.