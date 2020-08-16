Prep Football Preview: Festus HS featuring new coach A.J. Ofodile

Jimmy McKinney is switching allegiances from Vashon to Kirkwood. The former prep basketball star at Vashon has been hired as the boys head basketball coach at Kirkwood High School. McKinney had been as assistant coach at Vashon the past few seasons. McKinney played his college basketball at Missouri, then played overseas for several years, mainly in Germany, before returning to St. Louis. This will be McKinney's first head coaching job.