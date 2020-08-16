Prep Football Preview: Festus HS featuring new coach A.J. Ofodile

Prep Zone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was in Festus, MO checking in on the Tigers high school football team. They will be led by a new head coach this season, former Mizzou Tigers tight end and assistant coach A.J. Ofodile.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News