Rickermann, Bradshaw and Branch pace Festus Tigers attack in win over St. Charles West

FESTUS, Mo–Every team wants to have its best player on the field, but one week after losing without injured all everything Kaian Roberts-Day, and with the Baylor commitment limited Friday, the Festus Tigers bounced back with a 49-7 win at home against St. Charles West on Senior night to end the regular season.

The Warriors took the opening kickoff and drove methodically down the field, until a combination of offensive penalties and the Festus defense stalled the drive at the Festus 6 yard line.

Festus responded with a methodical drive of its own, capped by a short Landen Bradshaw touchdown run. Later a much longer scamper, a 67-yard variety from Bradshaw made it 13-0. Senior QB Cole Rickermann found Isaac Stucke to grow the lead to 19-0. A Trent Young interception in the endzone spoiled West’s best chance to get on the board late in the first half.

In the second half, back-to-back touchdown connections from Rickermann to Arhmad Branch put the game away. Roberts-Day and Essian Smith found paydirt with touchdowns of 62 and 61 yards respectively.

St. Charles West got on the board with a Will Gates 26 yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

Festus improves to 4-4 heading into district play while St. Charles West finished the year at 3-5.