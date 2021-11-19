Rockhurst outlasts John Burroughs for berth in state soccer title game

FENTON, Mo–A spot in the Class 4 state soccer final was on the line Friday at Soccer Park in a game featured on the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone, as John Burroughs (17-6-1) took on Rockhurst (22-2).

Rockhurst struck first, with Simon Gansner doing the honors….then its the Hawklets again, with Teddy Franke finding the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Luca Andrews got the Bombers on the board with the second half goal but it wasn’t enough. Rockhurst wins it 2-1.

ON TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH pic.twitter.com/IvyfOhv3sd — Rockhurst HS Athletics (@GoHawklets) November 20, 2021

With the win, Rockhurst advances to face Jackson in the state final Saturday at 7pm. John Burroughs will face Blue Springs in the third-place game Saturday at 5pm.