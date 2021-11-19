Rockhurst outlasts John Burroughs for berth in state soccer title game

Prep Zone

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

FENTON, Mo–A spot in the Class 4 state soccer final was on the line Friday at Soccer Park in a game featured on the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone, as John Burroughs (17-6-1) took on Rockhurst (22-2).

Rockhurst struck first, with Simon Gansner doing the honors….then its the Hawklets again, with Teddy Franke finding the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Luca Andrews got the Bombers on the board with the second half goal but it wasn’t enough. Rockhurst wins it 2-1.

With the win, Rockhurst advances to face Jackson in the state final Saturday at 7pm. John Burroughs will face Blue Springs in the third-place game Saturday at 5pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News