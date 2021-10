FREEBURG, Ill–In a Verlo Mattress Prep Zone featured matchup, Roxana (1-4) visited Freeburg (3-2).

Freeburg’s Ethan Williams scored on the ground with an 18 yard touchdown run.

Later, watch the effort by Roxana Running Back Evan Wells on a nifty 25 yard gain. The Shells score on that drive, with a Wells 2 yard run.

Your final score was 41-13 Roxana over Freeburg.