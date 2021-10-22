Seckman Jaguars take show on road, defeat Parkway South

MANCHESTER, Mo–The Seckman Jaguars traveled to West St. Louis County Friday night to face off against the Parkway South Patriots in a featured game in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone in the last week of the high school football regular season.

Seckman was on the move, with QB Cole Ruble finding Anthony Westervelt and finding the red zone for the Jaguars. Later on the drive, Ruble finds paydirt on his own for a five yard score.

Later, it was Ty Kitchen with the nice end around, into the endzone for another Seckman score.

The Jags would go on to win 42-7.