WEBSTER GROVES, Mo–The Statesmen looked to get their first win of 2021 hosting Seckman Friday in a featured matchup in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone.

James Jones got into the endzone with the QB keeper for the home team. Later, it was the opposing signal caller doing work, with Cole Ruble on the long touchdown run for the Jaguars. Then Ruble, under pressure, finds space, and throws downfield to find Ty Kitchen for the deep scoring pass.

Seckman goes on the road and get the win 48-21.