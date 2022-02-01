SLUH wideout Brooks flips from Yale, will sign with Wisconsin

Wisconsin mascot Bucky Badger does pushups during the second half of a football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2007, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin went on to win 44-3. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

ST. LOUIS—Thanks to the early signing period in December, the February signing period for college football recruits has been largely diminished in recent years, with a large percentage of the top Division I FBS talent already on board and in many cases already enrolled by February 1.

But there was at least one high-profile local flip in the days leading up to Wednesday’s signing period. SLUH’s Chris Brooks, who had been committed to Yale since July, announced Tuesday that he will instead be attending Wisconsin.

Brooks is rated as a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 by Rivals, and was a top-20 player in the state, according to the service. He had other Ivy League offers, along with FBS offers from Buffalo and Ball State.