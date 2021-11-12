St. Dominic uses trick plays to double up Hazelwood East for district title

O’FALLON, Mo–District Championship Friday took us to O’Fallon, where St. Dominic hosted Hazelwood East in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone with Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX overhead.

Sam Cross got the host Crusaders on the board with a touchdown.

On the next possession for St. Dominic, a little trickeration as Matthew Willenbrink took the pitch and the wideout found Ryan Schwendeman for a 28 yard gain. A few plays later it was Jackson Overton who took the snap and found the endzone for another score.

The Crusaders went on to take the district crown, 42-21.

St. Dominic now waits for the winner of Saturday’s matchup between MICDS and Parkway North.