St. Louis high schools prepare for state football championships

Check out the schedules and times for every St. Louis matchup this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The MSHSAA State tournament comes to its final stage this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, on Faurot Field in Columbia, MO.

Here’s a look at the schedule for all St. Louis teams competing this weekend.

SCHEDULE

*All games will be played on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium*

Class 2

Lutheran St. Charles vs Lamar | Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

Class 3

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) vs St. Pius X (Kansas City) | Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.

Class 5

Webb City vs Holt | Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Class 6

Christian Brothers College 48, Liberty North 21 | Final