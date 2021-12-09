St. Louis HS wide receiver among ‘most impactful uncommitted 2022 prospects’

ST. LOUIS-The early signing period for high school senior football players to officially commit to college football programs begins Wednesday and many of the St. Louis region’s top players appear ready to follow through on verbal commitments made over the last few months.

The top-rated player in the state of Missouri, according to Rivals.com is St. Mary’s receiver Kevin Coleman, who has already said he plans to announce his commitment during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio next month, before officially signing in February.

The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman calls Coleman one of the ten “most impactful uncommitted 2022 prospects”.

Coleman’s decision to wait on an announcement has helped navigate the annual coaching carousel which has seen lots of twists and turns. Oregon, which hosted him on an official visit in November, is now looking for a new head coach after Mario Cristobal left for Miami. He took an official visit to USC after Clay Helton was fired and before the Trojans hired Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma.

Just this week Coleman had an in-person visit here in St. Louis with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

Coleman holds offers from 35 FBS schools, including Texas, Alabama and Arizona State