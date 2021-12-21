St. Louis University High receiver Wingo unveils ‘first 14’in recruiting process, including Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS- The class of 2022 hasn’t fully been signed, the class of 2023 is only just now starting to verbally commit, but one of the better football players in the high school class of 2024 is already telling people who’s on his list of potential college destinations.

St. Louis University High School’s Ryan Wingo unveiled what he’s calling his “first 14” on social media Tuesday night.

The grouping includes Missouri, Illinois, Notre Dame, Texas, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Minnesota, Miami (OH), Iowa, Florida, Iowa State, Boston College, Penn State and UCF.

The post quickly drew the attention of recruits who just signed with Missouri as part of the class of 2022, including East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden, who would like some company.

miz go show him love we need him next🐯🐯 https://t.co/yItE3oEQ2y — luther (@lutherburden3) December 22, 2021

As a reminder, under current NCAA rules, recruits can verbally commit at any time, but they cannot make binding decisions until December of their senior year at the earliest, which means there’s plenty of time left for all of this to shake out.