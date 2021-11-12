St. Mary’s, Spann air it out in district championship win over Valle Catholic

ST. LOUIS–District Championship Friday action featured 10-0 Valle Catholic making the trip up to South St. Louis to meet up with 8-1 St. Mary’s in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone.

What a night for Caron Spann…He found Kevin Coleman with the deep ball for a touchdown.

Then Valle uses a double pass to find the endzone.

But the night would be good for the home standing Dragons….later it was Spann again, this time finding Chase Hendricks deep. Your final was St. Mary’s 55, Valle Catholic 7.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Spann threw for 361 yards and 6 touchdowns….Coleman had 5 catches for 232 yards and 3 scores, and Hendricks had four receptions for 116 and 3 touchdowns.

St. Mary’s advances to face Park Hills Central in the state quarterfinals next week.