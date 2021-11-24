St. Mary’s wide receiver Kevin Coleman gets jersey for All-American game

ST. LOUIS- His high school football team still has a bit of postseason business left to accomplish, but St. Mary’s Dragons senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman knows where he’ll be spending some time on a football field in early January.

He’s accepted an invitation to the All-American Bowl, played January 8 in San Antonio, featuring some of the best high school football players in the class of 2022. Coleman won’t be alone from the St. Louis area. He’ll be joined by John Burroughs defensive lineman Tyson Ford and East St. Louis defensive back Toriano Pride.

Coleman was presented with his jersey for the game Wednesday night.

Ford and Pride each received their jerseys in presentations in September.

But unlike Ford, who has given a verbal commitment to Notre Dame, and Pride, who did the same with Clemson, Coleman hasn’t announced his college plans, and has said he will wait until this game in January to announce his college commitment before officially signing in February.

Coleman is the top-ranked senior in Missouri according to Rivals, and the third-ranked receiver nationally. He told our Charlie Marlow earlier this month that his top five schools were Oregon, Florida State, USC, Texas and Arizona State but that his focus was on finishing the Dragons’ postseason run.

St. Mary’s hosts Mexico in the Class 3 state semifinal on Saturday, for the right to face either Cardinal Ritter or St. Pius X in the championship game next Saturday in Columbia at Faurot Field.