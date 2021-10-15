Summit Falcons make school history in win over Pattonville

FENTON, Mo–The 8-0 Summit Falcons are winning their games in 2021 by an average score of 41 to 3 and put their undefeated streak on the line at home against Pattonville in a Verlo Mattress Prep Zone featured game Friday.
Summit QB Mason Brown, rolling out, finding Drew Krobarth for a nice gain.
Later it was Pattonville’s DeAndre Rush, Jr. finding the endzone out of the Wildcat formation.
Then Summit back with the ball and Elijah Stevens takes the handoff and twists his way in for the 15 yard score.
Summit goes on to win 27-7, and are 9-0 for the first time in school history.