Summit football stays perfect, finishes regular season undefeated

FENTON, Mo–The Summit High School Falcons have stuck to a formula in the 2021 football season. Score lots of points and play stingy defense. It’s a combination that had the Falcons undefeated heading into the final game of the regular season for the first time in school history. Friday night at home against Riverview Gardens, the formula worked again, as the Falcons defeated the Rams 57-0.

Six different players scored touchdowns in the first half, and the Falcon defense reeled in two safeties on the night.

Summit finishes the regular season 9-0, while Riverview Gardens fell to 0-7.