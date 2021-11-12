Summit keeps perfect season alive, takes district title over Eureka

FENTON, Mo–A battle of Rockwood school district rivals Friday night in a Verlo Mattress Prep Zone matchup with a district title on the line.

The Falcons have been dominant this year, winning by an average of 40-3.

Early it was Dominic Nenninger with the huge run up the sideline for 70 yards.

Then it’s the Falcons with the field goal from Drew Krobath.

Wildcat QB Carson Smith keeps it on the ground for 14 before getting knocked out of bounds. Later it’s Summit’s Dareonte Turman running it in.

The Falcons win the Rockwood battle and the district title 23-13.

Summit moves on to face Jackson in the state tournament next week.