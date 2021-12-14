Theft-thwarting Eureka softball player recognized by school district

Katie Schweizer, a Eureka MO softball player, thwarted a thief trying to get away with half a dozen purses and wallets Saturday. Photo credit: Rockwood School District

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Months after Eureka senior Katie Schweizer earned the nickname “The Sheriff” for stopping a man who was trying to get away with more than a half-dozen wallets during a softball tournament in Franklin County, she was recognized by the Rockwood School District earlier this month, receiving the district’s “Above and Beyond Award”.

The Wildcats were in a season-opening tournament in August in Sullivan, and in between games Schweizer was cooling off in the car when she spotted someone going on the bus of one of the competing schools, School of the Osage.

Schweizer’s coach, Mark Mosley, said she saw the man grab a bag containing 7-8 wallets and purses, while the School of the Osage was on the field playing.

While Schweizer’s father called police, Mosley said Schweizer ran for the suspect, confronted him, and said “that’s not yours.”

The man dropped the bag and ran.

On the field, Schweizer earned second team all-conference honors for the Wildcats.

