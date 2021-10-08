Triad goes to 5-2 with win over Jerseyville

TROY, Ill-Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over Triad High School Friday for a featured game in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone as the 4-2 Knights hosted the 2-4 Jerseyville Panthers.

Triad’s Jarrett Del Rosario snuffs out the Jerseyville run for a loss. Then, later in the drive, Jerseyville’s Logan Shultz tries to run for a first down on a fake punt, but comes up short.

Triad takes over on downs and turns the miscue into points. Nic Funk, with the 19 yard pass to Juliano Cigliana for the 7-0 Knights lead. They went on to win 38-13.