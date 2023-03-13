TROY, Mo — When Missouri crowns its state basketball championships for classes 4, 5 and 6 this weekend, Troy Buchanan Boys Basketball will look to make program history.

The Trojans are in search of their first state championship ever in their 10th appearance in the final four. Troy last made the final four back in 2011, when the Trojans were stifled by McCluer North 63-53 in the state title game.

Troy Buchanan will play Kickapoo in the Class 6 state semifinal on Friday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena on the campus of Missouri State this Friday at noon.