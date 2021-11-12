Troy escapes with district title on last play against Howell

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo–District Chamionship Friday took us to St. Charles County in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone, as Howell hosted Troy Buchannan.

Troy tried going for a deep ball but the Vikings’ Taj Gurley comes up with the interception. Later, it was Howell driving, with Booker Simmons finding Dashon Hudson for 16 yards. On the next play, Simmons steps up in the pocket, and connects with Brett Norfleet for a 33 yard touchdown.

Howell jumped out to 14-0 lead early but Troy stormed back to take a 17-14 lead into the half.

But a Troy touchdown on the final play of regulation would be the difference. Trojans win 23-21