Turkey Day Game between Kirkwood & Webster Groves cancelled

The annual Turkey Day high school football game held annually between Kirkwood and Webster Groves has been cancelled. The rivalry game is a huge part of the Thanksgiving sports scene on that day. The reason? of course, Covid-19. Both Kirkwood High School and Webster Groves High School were hoping to play this annual game despite both schools having to shut down their football programs due to coronavirus cases on their teams in the past month. The Kirkwood vs Webster turkey day game has been contested since 1898. Only twice before this year did they not play the historic game. in 1918 and also in 1988.