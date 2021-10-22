University City cruises past Affton in regular season finale

ST. LOUIS - The African Peoples Education And Defense Fund has its eyes set on the corner of College in West Florissant in North St. Louis City for a community landmark.

"To wake up every morning and look out your window and see buildings just forsaken, like no one loves you, does something to the psyche for the community," Kalambyi Andenet with the African Peoples Education And Defense Fund said. "We want to wake up and see the same thing on the south side.

Residents and organizations want to bring the community they love back to the way it used to be.

"We are moms, we are sisters, we are a community of people that love our community," she said. "The community deserves a basketball court."

And there is hope on the horizon to make one project a reality.

"We want to bring back love and prosperity and community," she said. "Our young people are our future."