University City cruises past Affton in regular season finale

AFFTON, Mo–University City headed south to Affton Friday night for a featured matchup in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone, with teams looking to end the regular season on a positive note heading into district playoffs. Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was overhead to capture the action.
Affton Defensive lineman Sean Chaplin gets the sack and a big loss….later in the second quarter, U-City QB Mekhai Glover going deep and finds Carlton Thomas, a 70 yard touchdown for the Lions who cruise to the win 72-13.