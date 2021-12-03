Valiant comeback comes up short as Wentzville Holt falls in state title game

COLUMBIA, Mo–The Holt Indians made their first-ever trip to the state football championship when the Wentzville school took on perennial power Webb City in the Class 5 title game Friday at Faurot Field.

Holt fell behind in the first half and trailed 26-7 before mounting a crazy comeback to get within 6 points with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. But an interception on the game’s final play sealed it for Webb City.

Holt’s undefeated season comes to an end on the doorstep of a title.