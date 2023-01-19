ST. LOUIS — Vashon high school’s Raychel Jones is one step away from being a McDonald’s All-American.

The senior girl’s basketball player received her nomination earlier this month to play in the contest. Raychel averages double figures in points and has helped Vashon to a 10-4 record so far this season.

The McDonald’s All-American Games select 24 girls and 24 boys for the game each year. The announcement for this year’s selections is on January 24th. The 2023 McDonald’s All-American Girl’s Game is on March 28th at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Raychel isn’t the only St. Louis metro area girl’s player nominated for the game. Megan Aulbert (Lutheran St. Charles) and Julia Coleman (Westminster) are also nominees.