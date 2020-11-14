Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 13, 2020

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 13, 2020. It features highlights of the following Missouri high school football playoff games; Howell at DeSmet, Parkway West at Chaminade, Borgia at Lutheran North, North County at Festus, and New Madrid County Central at Jefferson.

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, Novembewr 13, 2020. It features highlights of these Missouri high school football playoff games; Zumwalt South at Zumwalt North and Duchesne at Lutheran St. Charles. Fox 2 Sports anchor and Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and high school sports analyst Jim Powers also discussed the announcement today that the annual Turkey Day football game between Kirkwood and Webster Groves had been cancelled due to Covid-19.