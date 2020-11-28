Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 27, 2020

This is Segment One of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 27, 2020. It features highlights of the Missouri Class 5 semi-final football game between Jackson and Zumwalt North. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and prep sports analyst Jim Powers preview tomorrow’s Missouri high school playoffs games featuring DeSmet, MICDS, Union, Cardinal Ritter and Jefferson.

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 27, 2020. It features highlights of the girls high school basketball game between Whitfield and Webster Groves. Also featured was Kirkwood High School football coach Farrell Shelton, who announced his retirement this week.