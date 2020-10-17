Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 16, 2020

This is Segment One of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, October 16, 2020. It features highlights of these local high school football games, DeSmet at SLUH, Parkway North at Parkway South, Lafayette at Parkway Central, Lindbergh at Summit.

This is Segment Two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 16, 2020. It features highlights of the following high school football games, Ladue at Kirkwood, CBC at Vianney and Parkway West at Webster Groves. Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and local prep sports analyst Jim Powers also discussed upcoming playoffs involving local softball and volleyball teams in Missouri high school sports.

