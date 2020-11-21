Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show – Friday, November 20, 2020

This is segment one the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 20, 2020. It features highlights from these high school football playoff games: Jefferson at Duchesne, Festus at Union, Zumwalt North at Battle, Fox at DeSmet and Jackson at Chaminade. Highlights of the Missouri Class 1 soccer championship game between Whitfield and Southern Boone were featured too.

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, November 20, 2020. Fox 2 Sports anchor and show host Charlie Marlow and Prep Sports analyst Jim Powers preview tomorrow’s Missouri high school football playoff games featuring St. Louis teams, Cardinal Ritter, Lutheran North and MICDS. Charlie and Jim also discussed what lies ahead for winter sports in both Missouri and Illinois with Covid-19 cases soaring in both states and the possible restrictions that face local high schools due to the pandemic.