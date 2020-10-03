Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show – Friday, October 2, 2020

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 25, 2020. It features highlights of the following high school football games. Fox at St. Dominic, Washington at Zumwalt South, Howell North at Liberty, Troy-Buchanan at Howell, Hillsboro at Festus, Northwest at Seckman.

Segment 2 of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 25, 2020 features highlights of the following high school football games. Holt at Zumwalt West, Zumwalt North at Zumwalt South, Tolton Catholic at Lutheran St., Charles. Prep Zone host Charlie Marlow and analyst Jim Powers also discussed the ongoing St. Louis city and county schools still not being allowed to play contact sports such as football and soccer. This week some St. Louis county high schools played softball and volleyball games outside of the county. They hope to get their football teams playing soon too. Those games would also have to be played outside of St. Louis county.