Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show – Friday, October 30, 2020

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 30, 2020. It features highlights of these high school football playoff games. Timberland at Howell, Eureka at Lindbergh, Marquette at CBC, Howell Central at DeSmet, Westminster at Ladue, Trinity at St. Charles West.

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattrress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 30, 2020. It features highlights of these high school football playoffs games, Sullivan at Affton and Fredericktown at St. Mary’s. Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and prep sports analyst Jim Powers also discussed the hot button topic of this past week, high school basketball in Illinois. Governor J.D. Pritzker has designated basketball as a high risk sport during this Covid pandemic and wants it delayed until Spring of 2021. IHSA and schools in the state are still planning to start playing basketball in late November as they usually do, even after Pritzker’s remarks.