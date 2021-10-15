Vianney gets first win on season with shutout win over DuBourg-Hancock

KIRKWOOD, Mo–The Vianney Golden Griffins (0-7) and the DuBourg-Hancock Cavaliers (0-5) were both looking for their first win of the high school football season in a matchup Friday in Kirkwood featured on FOX2now.

The Griffins capitalized on several Cavalier turnovers in the first quarter to take a 35-0 before the first snap of the second quarter en route to a 42-0 win.

Kel Battle opened the scoring with a 35-yard touchdown reception from Paul Berra. An interception on the following drive led to a Chase Bresler touchdown run. A fumble recovery on the next drive led to a 21-yard touchdown run by Jack Burke, who intercepted a DuBourg-Hancock pass on the next drive and took it in for the score.

The Griffins host Helias next week ahead of district playoffs and the Cavaliers will play at Roosevelt.

