Watch: CBC takes down St. Thomas Aquinas

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo–The CBC Cadets scored touchdowns within the game’s first two minutes and went on to defeat St. Thomas Aquinas out of suburban Kansas City at home Friday night by a 42-7 score.

On CBC’s first offensive play from scrimmage, running back Ralph Dixon took the ball and ran it 74 yards for a score. After Kendall Huston recovered an Aquinas fumble on the following possession, QB Patrick Heitert capped a short drive with a sneak into the endzone.

CBC’s Kendall Huston was the turnover maker Friday night, with a fumble recovery and an interception in the first half alone.

The trip to St. Louis was the second on the year for Aquinas, which defeated Lutheran North 53-39 on September 10. The Cadets will make a trip to Kansas City in two weeks for a matchup with perennial power Rockhurst.

The win Friday was the fifth straight for CBC (5-1), which returns to Metro Catholic Conference play next week at Chaminade.